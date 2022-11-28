Sherfield secured two of five targets for 33 yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Sherfield continued to function as the Dolphins' clear-cut third receiver, checking in behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for third in targets on the day. The fifth-year veteran is up to a career-high 24 receptions and 280 yards through 10 games and will have a chance to face the team he spent 2021 with, the 49ers, in a Week 13 road showdown.