Sherfield caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 20-7 win versus the Patriots.

Sherfield was on the field for 20 offensive snaps during his Dolphins debut, putting him firmly as the No. 4 wideout behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson. With Hill and Waddle commanding the majority of the attention, it's unlikely Sherfield will have much fantasy value moving forward.