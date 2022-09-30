Sherfield secured four of six targets for 55 yards during Thursday's 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
Sherfield handled a significant role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Cedrick Wilson (ribs) inactive Thursday, recording the third highest receiving total of his career. If Wilson gets back on the field Week 5 versus the Jets, though, Sherfield will stand to revert to a depth spot. When Sherfield does get opportunities on offense in Miami, though, his familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel's offense makes him worthy of fantasy consideration in leagues with deep starting requirements.
