Sherfield secured four of five targets for 63 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns.

Sherfield's highlight of the day was a 14-yard, toe-tapping touchdown catch via perfectly placed pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, his first score of the season. Though Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle account for the vast majority of Miami's passing production, Sherfield has emerged as a more than competent No. 3 complementary man, and he turned in his best performance of the season Week 10. Sherfield has played more than 50 percent of offensive snaps in eight straight games, and it's possible that he could continue to see more regular looks after the Dolphins return from a bye. In deeper fantasy formats, the 26-year-old warrants monitoring, as he should be available on the vast majority of waiver wires when Miami takes on Houston in Week 12.