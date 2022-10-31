Sherfield secured two of three targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions.

Sherfield had a near touchdown on an 11-yard catch, but he was ruled just short of what would have been his first score of the season. While Sherfield's production is limited to the leftovers of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both of whom surpassed 100 receiving yards Sunday, it's encouraging to see him log a sixth straight game playing more than half of offensive snaps. In extremely deep leagues, Sherfield could carry some end-of-roster fantasy value against the Bears in Week 9.