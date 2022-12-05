Sherfield's only catch on three targets went for a 75-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Sherfield started with a bang, as his touchdown came on the very first offensive play of the game and comfortably marked the longest gain of his career. Although he didn't make any other catches, Sherfield could garner more looks should teammate Jaylen Waddle continue to be impacted by a leg injury suffered Sunday in Week 14 versus the Chargers.