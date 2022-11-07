Sherfield caught all three of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears.

Sherfield continues to show well for Miami as the No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, arguably the league's most dynamic wide receiver tandem. He recorded a key third-down conversion in the first quarter via an 18-yard catch, but while Sherfield's role has become important for the Dolphins, there are still no signs of it translating into fantasy relevance. Miami will prepare to host the Browns in Week 10.