Sherfield caught both of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to Green Bay.

Sherfield once again handled a key complementary role for Miami's offense, though his usage didn't translate to fantasy production. With just two touchdowns on the year, and only three games with at least 50 receiving yards, Sherfield can only be considered a fantasy dart throw with a divisional matchup against the Patriots on deck Week 17.