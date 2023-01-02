Sherfield secured two of six targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots.

Sherfield tied his single-game target record this season with a combination of Teddy Bridgewater (finger) and Skylar Thompson under center Sunday. While he wasn't efficient with increased volume, Sherfield could be a sneaky fantasy option for Week 18's regular-season finale against the Jets dependent on the health of Miami's quarterback position, as if Thompson is back under center a similar gameplan could be deployed.