Dolphins' Trevor Davis: Scooped by Dolphins
The Dolphins claimed Davis off waivers from the Raiders on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Dolphins continue to be quite active on the waiver wire, and Davis will land on his third team of the season. Green Bay's 2016 fifth-round pick played two games for the Packers and nine for Oakland this season before heading to Miami. He'll serve an immediate need with the Dolphins as a returner since Jakeem Grant (ankle) is on IR.
