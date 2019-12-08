Play

Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins claimed Davis off waivers from Oakland on Tuesday, so he may not yet be acclimated to his new team's playbook. When fully up to speed, Davis could immediately contribute as a punt returner and depth wideout in Miami.

