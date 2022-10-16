Flowers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings with a foot injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Flowers went to the Dolphins' locker room after picking up this injury at some point during the first half, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The veteran recorded four tackles and played 61 defensive snaps over three games this season. With Flowers out, expect Andrew Van Ginkel to see an increased role behind starting outside linebackers Melvin Ingram and Jaelan Phillips.