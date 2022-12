Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he doesn't foresee a return from Flowers (foot) any time soon, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Flowers has missed Miami's last six games as he continues to recover from a foot injury he sustained in Week 6 versus Minnesota, and McDaniel's comments would suggest he's likely to miss at least one or two more weeks. In the meantime, the Dolphins will continue to lean heavily on Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips for reps on the edge.