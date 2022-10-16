site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Trey Flowers: Will not return
RotoWire Staff
Flowers (foot) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Flowers' absence will leave the Dolphins light on depth at outside linebacker, with Andrew Van Ginkel now the only reserve at the position.
