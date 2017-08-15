Dolphins' Trey Griffey: Signs with Dolphins
Griffey and the Dolphins agreed to a contract on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Griffey was most recently waived by the Colts. The Arizona product joins a crowded group of receivers trying to earn a roster spot. Albeit a long shot, his most likely route to the final roster figures to be through special teams.
