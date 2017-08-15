Play

Griffey and the Dolphins agreed to a contract on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Griffey was most recently waived by the Colts. The Arizona product joins a crowded group of receivers trying to earn a roster spot. Albeit a long shot, his most likely route to the final roster figures to be through special teams.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories