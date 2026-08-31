Moore (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Sunday with a designation to return.

Moore suffered an ankle injury in the team's second preseason contest against the Giants on Aug. 22, and he was unable to appear in the team's preseason finale against the Falcons on Friday. The rookie fourth-round pick will now be forced to sit out the first four games of the 2026 campaign, and the earliest he'll be able to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 5 against the Bengals on Oct. 11. In Moore's absence, Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) and Kyle Louis are candidates to see an increase in workload as reserve options at outside linebacker.