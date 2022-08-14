Williams was carted to Miami's locker room after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Wolfe also reports that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said postgame that there was concern regarding one of Williams' lower extremities and that the team would learn more about his status Sunday. The second-year cornerback out of Syracuse appeared to go be in significant pain as he held his left leg after going down during Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, according to Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. Williams played just one game as an undrafted rookie last season, but he had apparently put together a solid overall performance while competing for a depth role in Miami's secondary this offseason.