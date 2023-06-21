Williams (knee) should be ready for the beginning of Miami's training camp, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Syracuse product tore his left ACL in the 2022 preseason, but he's now had 10 months to recover from surgery. As training camp approaches, Williams relays that he "got cleared towards the ending of OTAs," and added that he's eager "to get back out there and compete." The 23-year-old was only active for one game in 2021 after making the Miami roster as an undrafted free agent. He'll most likely be competing for a depth spot within the Dolphins secondary ahead of the coming season.