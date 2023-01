Williams (knee) expects to be ready to go for the start of the 2023 campaign, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Williams said Monday that he expects to be full speed by March and back on the field in time for this summer's training camp after missing the 2022 campaign following a torn left ACL he suffered in August. The 23-year-old appeared in one game with the Dolphins in 2021, failing to record a tackle while playing 18 snaps between the special teams and defensive units.