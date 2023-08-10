Williams (knee) is continuing to make progress in camp this week, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Williams is working his way back to full activity as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last training camp. His shedding of the red non-contact jersey earlier this week was a big step in that progress. The 23-year-old once fully healthy will work to earn a depth role in the secondary.
