Williams (knee) participated in individual drills Tuesday, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.
Williams joined fellow defensive back Brandon Jones in donning the red, non-contact jerseys. Williams has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 preseason. Once fully healthy, he'll compete for a depth spot on a Dolphins secondary that added veteran cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday.
