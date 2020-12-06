Tagovailoa (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Dolphins haven't formally announced that Tagovailoa will start in his return from a one-game absence, but he's expected to receive the nod over Ryan Fitzpatrick after handling most of the first-team work in practice this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Over his first three NFL starts before he suffered the left thumb injury, Tagovailoa was a modest performer from a fantasy standpoint, averaging 166.6 passing yards, 1.6 touchdowns and 11.3 rushing yards per contest.
