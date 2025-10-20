Tagovailoa completed 12 of 23 passes for 130 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions while adding three rushes for six yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Dolphins' offense hit its nadir for the 2025 season to date in the lopsided defeat, and Tagovailoa's play stood out front and center. The sixth-year veteran's first interception of the day -- which resulted in a pick-six -- came on a deflection off De'Von Achane's hands, although Tagovailoa's throw was high and off target. The subsequent pair of picks came on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, and head coach Mike McDaniel opted to bench the 2020 first-round pick after the second miscue. Tagovailoa came into the afternoon fresh off another three-interception tally at home versus the Chargers in Week 6, and it may be fair to question his hold on the starting job heading into a thorny Week 8 road matchup against a talented Falcons defense.