Tagovailoa isn't listed by the Dolphins among the players not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to star WR Tyreek Hill, as it looks like the team's healthy starters will have an opportunity to see some reps Saturday. If so, it remains to be seen how long Tagovailoa plays, with Mike White and Skylar Thompson also available to see QB work as the game progresses.