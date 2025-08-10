Tagovailoa was suited up during pre-game warmups and will be available for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers are also dressed. Tagovailoa will likely be limited to one or two series in Sunday's contest, and he will be without Tyreek Hill (oblique) and Jaylen Waddle, though De'Von Achane looks to be available. Tagovailoa is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 campaign in which he completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 11 regular-season games.