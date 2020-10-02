Tagovailoa (illness) is at practice Friday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The rookie first-round pick was unable to practice the past two days due to the illness, but he's back on the field Friday. It remains unclear if Tagovailoa will be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, or if Reid Sinnett will need to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Ryan Fitzpatrick's backup.
