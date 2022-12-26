Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As a result, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that Teddy Bridgewater is slated to get the majority of the Dolphins' quarterback reps Wednesday and Thursday and would be in line to start Sunday against the Patriots if Tagovailoa is unable to progress through the five-step protocol. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Tagovailoa -- who also was in the protocol earlier this season and missed two games -- met with doctors Monday in the wake of the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay on Sunday and was experiencing concussion symptoms.
