Tagovailoa is set to serve as Miami's No. 2 quarterback following the decision to cut Josh Rosen, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Brian Flores said earlier this week that Tagovailoa's heath has been a factor in determining Miami's backup position, but he noted Saturday that "from a health standpoint" he feels good about the 22-year-old's readiness. The move to cut Rosen, who started three games for the Dolphins in 2019, reinforces that optimism, though Flores also left the door open about potentially adding another quarterback off waivers. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sept. 13's season-opener against the Patriots, but Tagovailoa is likely to see action at some point as a rookie, as long as he can dissuade any worries about his recovery from November hip surgery.