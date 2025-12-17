Miami plans to bench Tagovailoa for Sunday's game against the Bengals and start rookie Quinn Ewers at quarterback instead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa's tenure as the Dolphins' starting quarterback comes to an end at least temporarily, and this move could certainly signal long-term upheaval for the team during the offseason. Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated after Miami's 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday that Tagovailoa's recent level of play has been unacceptable, as in his last four appearances the 2020 first-round pick has averaged under 200 passing yards per game, and compiled just three touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Ewers will get a favorable matchup versus Cincinnati's reeling defense in his first NFL start, but key fantasy options such as RB De'Von Achane, WR Jaylen Waddle, and TE Darren Waller now face more uncertainty in terms of their respective production floors heading into Week 16. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract last summer and has $54 million guaranteed in 2026 alone, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but it nonetheless seems entirely possible that the Dolphins explore making a change at the quarterback position this offseason. It's possible Zach Wilson operates as the backup to Ewers, relegating Tagovailoa to third-string duties for the final three games of the regular season.