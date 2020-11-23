Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

With the Dolphins down 20-10 and having trouble protecting their rookie quarterback, coach Brian Flores removed Tagovailoa from the game after he was sacked for the sixth time and got his foot pinned under Bradley Chubb as he went down. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Flores said after the game that Tagovailoa wasn't injured, and he made the switch to give the team its best chance of winning. Tua will remain the starter going forward, and he should get an easier matchup in Week 12 on the road against the Jets.