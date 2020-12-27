Tagovailoa was benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 26-25 win over the Raiders.

Accuracy wasn't Tagovailoa's problem during Saturday's narrow win, as he completed 17 of 22 pass attempts, but his shallow depth of target led to inefficient completions. Tagovailoa had just 94 passing yards and a score when Fitzpatrick relived him midway through the fourth quarter, leaving him with a miserable 4.3 yards per attempt. The Dolphins previously pulled Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick against the Broncos back in Week 11, but considering that the rookie had averaged 306 passing yards in his two appearances since that time, it's discouraging to see him apparently regress against the Raiders' exploitable secondary (26th in passing yards allowed per game). It remains to be seen who coach Brian Flores will field under center for Week 17's must-win road game in Buffalo.