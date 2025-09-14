Tagovailoa completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense as a whole were in dire straits over the first quarter-plus as the Patriots raced out to a 12-0 lead. Matters took a turn for the better in the second quarter when Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane for touchdown passes of 18 and 29 yards, respectively. However, although Tagovailoa was able to compile some yardage in the second half, he wasn't able to lead Miami to anything other than a pair of field goals, as the Dolphins' other second-half points came from a Malik Washington 74-yard punt return touchdown. The Dolphins already have their backs against the wall at 0-2, making Thursday night's Week 3 road matchup against the Bills a critical early-season game for Tagovailoa and his teammates.