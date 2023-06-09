Tagovailoa has added noticeable size and strength during Miami's offseason training program, David Furones of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa's mindset is on improvement entering Year 4, as his offseason has featured not only strength training, but also techniques to avoid future concussions and practice with a helmet camera to put him more in sync with coaches. Last year Tagovailoa proved an ability to thrive in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, at least when healthy, but concussion issues limited him to just 13 appearances. Now with another offseason of familiarity with McDaniel's system, plus increased chemistry with star wideouts Tyreek Hill (undisclosed) and Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa should be viewed as a high-upside option in 2023 fantasy drafts after the top options at his position are off the board.