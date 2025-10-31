default-cbs-image
Tagovailoa completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding one rush for one yard in the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa's completion percentage and passing yardage numbers weren't objectionable from a fantasy standpoint, but his real-word impact on the Dolphins' offense was middling. To be fair, Tagovailoa was also victimized by a couple of fumbles -- the second by Malik Washington early in the fourth quarter on the Ravens' 11-yard line to short-circuit a 12-play, 81-yard drive -- as well as a missed field goal by Riley Patterson. Tagovailoa has now sandwiched a pair of games with zero touchdown passes around the four scoring tosses he recorded against the Falcons in Week 8, and he's up to a 11 interceptions on the campaign heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 9.

