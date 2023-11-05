Tagovailoa completed 21 of 34 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Kansas City.

Tagovailoa has been efficient for the entire season, though that disappeared against Kansas City as he managed only 5.7 yards per attempt. He remained accurate, so his inefficiency ultimately came from his inability to push the ball down the field, illustrated by only one completion that went over 20 yards. Despite the slow performance, Tagovailoa did make a nice throw to Cedrick Wilson to connect for a 31-yard touchdown. The Dolphins will look to regroup on a Week 10 bye before a Week 11 matchup against the Raiders.