Tagovailoa (thumb) completed 26 of 39 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed three times for three yards.

The rookie was masterful in his return from a one-game absence, refraining from any turnovers and avoiding being sacked while connecting with eight different pass catchers on the afternoon. Tagovailoa bestowed the most attention on tight end Mike Gesicki, who also brought in the signal-caller's one touchdown pass of the day in the third quarter. Tagovailoa did not appear to have any accuracy issues as a result of the thumb injury that had sidelined him Week 12, and he now boasts a career-opening five-start interception-less streak heading into a Week 14 home showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs, a game in which the fifth overall pick figures to have to do plenty of passing.