Tagovailoa (hip) passed a physical exam and will practice without limitations once the Dolphins begin training camp, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 5 overall pick enjoyed a smooth rehab process after undergoing surgery to address the hip dislocation he suffered Nov. 16. The spring rumor mill suggested Tagovailoa might essentially redshirt his rookie season, but it now seems he'll see the field at some point in 2020. It's less clear exactly when that will happen, with the cancellation of offseason programs and preseason games making it difficult for the rookie to unseat Ryan Fitzpatrick before Week 1. The Dolphins likely will open the season with the 37-year-old handling snaps, but they should turn to Tagovailoa if/when Fitzpatrick struggles or the team falls out of playoff contention.