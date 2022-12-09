Tagovailoa (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after returning to a full practice Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the QB's return to a full session Friday sets the stage for him to start Sunday night's game. Working in his favor from a fantasy perspective is that top wideouts Tyreek Hill (illness) and Jaylen Waddle (fibula) also practiced fully Friday and have both been cleared for Week 14 action.