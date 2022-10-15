Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols but is not expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins appear to be operating with practice time in mind as both Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were cleared from concussion protocols Saturday, but both are expected to backup rookie Skylar Thompson as neither were able to practice this week. Pelissero notes the three-year starter flew to multiple specialists to confirm the clearing of concussion protocols and suffered no setbacks throughout the two-week absence. As a result the 2020 first-round pick is expected to start in primetime against a vulnerable Steelers defense in Week 7.