Tagovailoa completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs. He added 24 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Tagovailoa tossed a seven-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki in the first quarter but also threw his first career interception on a deep ball late in the first half to take a 14-10 deficit into the locker room. Tua added a second touchdown to Gesicki from 29 yards out before the tight end left with a shoulder injury, then scored his first career rushing touchdown from one yard out to make it a six-point game in the final minutes. The rookie fifth overall pick is 4-2 as Miami's starter heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Patriots, but he had primarily been a game manager for a Dolphins team that relies on its defense to win games before tossing away the training wheels in this one. Tua's TD:INT through those six starts sits at 9:1.