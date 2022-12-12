Tagovailoa (ankle) completed 10 of 28 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown while adding 28 yards on three rushing attempts in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Tagovailoa turned in his worst performance of the season against a Chargers secondary that was without star safety Derwin James. The 24-year-old completed just 36 percent of his passes one week after completing a season-low 55 percent against the 49ers. Tagovailoa was cleared of the minor ankle injury he suffered in Week 13, but perhaps his putrid performance indicates that he wasn't at full strength. On a positive note, the southpaw was able to reincorporate the rushing aspect of his fantasy game after compiling zero rushing yards over his last four games. Tua and the Dolphins will look to rebound in a pivotal AFC East matchup against the Bills on Saturday.