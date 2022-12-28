Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tagovailoa did sustain a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Tagovailoa was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Monday due to symptoms reported after Sunday's loss. Per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, McDaniel said the Dolphins will approach Sunday's divisional road matchup against the Patriots with the expectation of Teddy Bridgewater starting. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that McDaniel declined to note whether the team will approach Tagovailoa's recovery with extra caution, given that this is his third time this season being evaluated for a concussion due to an in-game hit. Last time Tagovailoa was placed in the five-step concussion protocol, he missed two games.