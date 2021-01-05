The Dolphins remain committed to Tagovailoa as the team's starting QB for the 2021 season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Of course, that's hardly surprising given that the team selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, the team has yet to determine whether veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick might be back with the team next year, but in any case, the franchise -- which holds the No. 3 and No. 18 overall picks in the first round 2021 draft -- will continue build around Tagovailoa in advance of next season. As a rookie, the Alabama product completed 186 of his 290 pass attempts for 1,814 yards to go along with a 11:5 TD:INT ratio in 10 games. Additionally, Tagovailoa ran 36 times for 109 yards and three TDs via the ground game. One thing that will be working in Tagovailoa's favor as he approaches his second campaign as a pro is that is that he'll be even further removed from the dislocated and fractured hip he suffered in November of 2019.