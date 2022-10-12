Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he's excited to have Tagovailoa back at practice Wednesday, but the quarterback won't be active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said he's tentatively planning on having rookie Skylar Thompson make his first career start at quarterback this weekend, though McDaniel acknowledged that Teddy Bridgewater -- who filled in for Tagovailoa in the Week 5 loss to the Jets before suffering a concussion of his own -- could clear the five-step protocol before Sunday. At this point, however, McDaniel said that Bridgewater is in the second phase of the protocol, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, and Tagovailoa looks to be at a similar spot in his recovery from the concussion he sustained in the Sept. 29 loss to the Bengals. McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that Tagovailoa will throw and go through individual drills at Wednesday's practice, and if he continues to avoid setbacks in his recovery from the concussion, he could mix into team work later in the week or early next week. At least for the time being, Tagovailoa looks like he could realistically return to the lineup as soon as the Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Steelers on Oct. 23.