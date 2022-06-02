Tagovailoa completed a couple of deep passes to Dolphins' newcomer Tyreek Hill during Thursday's minicamp session, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reports.

The QB's passes to Hill on Thursday went for 45 and 55 yards, and while we won't read too much into a pair of plays in mandatory minicamp, they did support the notion that Tagovailoa could progress as a downfield thrower in 2022. That's an area the signal-caller believes he can improve on in his third NFL campaign. With that in mind, Tagovailoa -- who indicated that he spent a majority of his offseason working on his foundation and improving his arm strength and mobility -- at this stage noted that he "definitely feel(s) a lot more confident being able to push the ball down the field." With a pair of top-flight wideouts to throw to (Hill and Jaylen Waddle), an improved offensive line in front of him, and a new coaching staff led by Mike McDaniel on board, Tagovailoa's team context at least does seem conducive to the 2020 first-rounder making strides this coming season.