Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also netted no gain on five rushes and fumbled once but recovered.

Tagovailoa authored his third 300-yard effort of the season, albeit barely, while putting together his second straight 300-yard performance as well. The third-year signal-caller connected with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and new arrival Jeff Wilson from three, 18 and 10 yards out, respectively, for his three scoring tosses, and he distributed the ball effectively while hitting six different targets overall. Tagovailoa will take a three-game interception-less streak into a Week 10 home matchup against a beatable Browns secondary.