Dolphins head coach Brian Flores hinted Thursday that Tagovailoa's (thumb) status for this weekend's matchup with the Bengals could come down to a game-time decision, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "[Tagovailoa] was limited in practice [Wednesday]," Flores said. "We'll take it one day at a time. Both [Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick] practiced. We'll see how he progresses throughout the week and make a decision on Sunday."

Flores indicated earlier in the week that Tagovailoa will remain the Dolphins' top quarterback if healthy, but the rookie has thus far not been able to throw without any restrictions while he works through a jammed thumb. During his limited workout Wednesday, Tagovailoa was still practicing with tape covering his left wrist and thumb, so he may need to prove he can throw accurately and with his usual velocity before the Dolphins clear him for game action. While Tagovailoa was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Fitzpatrick ran the offense smoothly, completing 24 of 39 attempts for 257 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.