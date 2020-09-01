Coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa's hip injury from last year will be a factor in the Dolphins' backup quarterback decision, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

This might be interpreted as a hint that Josh Rosen will open the season as the No. 2 quarterback, with Tagovailoa expected to usurp at some point. On the other hand, Flores did say the rookie has looked healthy throughout training camp, and it's highly likely the team will want to see him play in games at some point before the end of the season. Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start Week 1 against the Patriots.