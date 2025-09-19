Tagovailoa completed 22 of 34 passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 10 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Tagovailoa didn't come close to following up his 315-yard tally from Sunday's loss to the Patriots, although he did manage to throw multiple touchdown passes for the second straight contest. Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle (three yards) and Tyreek Hill (five yards) for his pair of scoring tosses Thursday, but his interception on what appeared to be a poor read at the Bills' 17-yard line with just over three minutes remaining ended up being the decisive play in Miami's third loss in as many games to open 2025. The 2020 first-round pick has now thrown for under 150 yards in two of the first three games of the season while also tossing at least one pick in each contest, depressing his fantasy stock heading into a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 29.