Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Tagovailoa fumbled on a sack in the closing minutes of Sunday's matchup and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for the Dolphins' final drive of the game. Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions prior to leaving Sunday's game, and it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against the Chargers. Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has been inactive for six consecutive games, so Thompson would likely draw the Week 14 start if Tagovailoa is unavailable.
